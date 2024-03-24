Watch CBS News
Local News

3 stabbed in West Chester, Pa.: police

By Laura Fay, Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Sunday, March 24, 2024
Digital Brief: Sunday, March 24, 2024 02:25

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized after a stabbing in West Chester Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened in the 50 block of Sharon Alley, just off East Market Street, a West Chester Borough Police spokesperson said on Facebook.

The condition of the stabbing victims isn't known at this time, but they're currently "receiving care in the hospital," according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 610-696-2700.  

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 10:30 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.