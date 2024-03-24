3 stabbed in West Chester, Pa.: police

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized after a stabbing in West Chester Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened in the 50 block of Sharon Alley, just off East Market Street, a West Chester Borough Police spokesperson said on Facebook.

The condition of the stabbing victims isn't known at this time, but they're currently "receiving care in the hospital," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 610-696-2700.