West Chester man charged with attempted murder after argument

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A West Chester man was arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning that has a 21-year-old man in critical condition, officials say.

Vaughn Yanko, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges.

Yanko is held on a $500,000 bail at Chester County Prison and the 21-year-old victim has undergone surgery. Officials say the victim's aorta was ruptured from the gunshot wound and will require cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to the release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

West Chester police went to the area of the 50 block of North High Street after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting and found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The incident allegedly started after two groups had an argument over a girl and a football game. Officials say both groups were drinking at bars nearby and got in contact with each other in front of the Historic Chester County Courthouse.

The release states that after an argument, there was a fight and Yanko was seen shooting at the 21-year-old. Yanko was taken into custody after police found him a short time later and found a gun inside a holster in his jacket pocket.

"Gun violence must stop," District Attorney Deb Ryan said. "This is another senseless and heartbreaking tragedy with a victim in critical condition. We all hope and pray for the victim's recovery, and the next 48 hours are critical for him. We thank the West Chester Borough Police Department for their speedy response and quick apprehension of the defendant."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 3.

You can call West Chester Police at 610-696- 2700 to give any tips or information.