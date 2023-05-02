"Nightmare": Video shows stolen car slam into, spin another car

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman in West Chester was at a stop sign waiting to cross when a vehicle slammed into her.

Police in West Chester Borough say that was one of two separate crashes involving stolen vehicles that happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows Nicole Benedetti stop her friend's Subaru Forester at West Gay and North Darlington Streets before driving into the intersection.

"I was just going across town and like, nobody was there," Benedetti said. "You saw the video, nobody was sitting there at all. ...literally in two seconds, smashed, I spun around completely twice and was up on the curb. The kid hit like three other cars here too, but luckily they were all just parked. But it was a nightmare."

Benedetti is going to seek a medical evaluation, but says she does not believe was hurt.

Police say not too far from that scene, at East Gay Street and North Matlack Street, another stolen car slammed into a light pole. Police say six people were injured in both crashes.

We still don't know whether the incidents are connected.

"I just assumed it was like, a drunk driver or something," Benedetti said. "I never would have guessed that it was two stolen cars, just insane. Like what were you even thinking? You just ruined the rest of your lives and you could have killed several people."

Police say no one has been charged at this point, but that's in part because some of those in the stolen cars were badly hurt and are still in the hospital.

Were working to learn more about those suspects and hope to bring you that information this afternoon.