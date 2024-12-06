Christmas parade illuminates historic Philadelphia suburb: "It gives you the Christmas feel"

West Chester Christmas Parade illuminates downtown: "That's what the holidays are all about"

People bundled up and lined the streets for the annual West Chester Christmas Parade despite the cold temperatures Friday night. Freezing during the holiday season.

Christmas lights and holiday decorations were everywhere.

"Everything is lit up. Everything is decorated. It gives you the Christmas feel," said Danielle McCue of West Chester.

"It's like a Hallmark show," said Tammy Anderson of West Chester. "It's gorgeous. It's just everybody enjoying the holiday not worried about shopping. Not worried about money. Just having fun."

The parade was filled with balloons, extravagant floats, bands, and a lot of Christmas spirit.

Mark McCue couldn't wait to see one special act during the parade.

"The West Chester University band. They are the best," he said.

Chris Nalepa said he has been coming with his son Adam since he was 2. They look forward to it.

"We come out early, put out our chairs, put out our blankets and enjoy the parade," said Nalepa.

CBS News Philadelphia talked with people who said this cold weather puts them in the holiday spirit.

In the end, it's all about spending time with family.

"It's unbelievable and I don't get to see these guys a lot. That's what the holidays are all about," said James Anderson of West Chester.