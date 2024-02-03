West Caln Township police officer convicted in 2021 traffic stop trial

Trial to begin this week for Chester County officer charged with assault

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A West Caln Township police officer was convicted on charges related to a 2021 traffic stop that ended with the officer opening fire and shooting at a woman's car, the Chester County DA's Office said.

Anthony Sparano of Coatesville, Pennsylvania was convicted of recklessly endangering another person and propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle on Friday after a week-long trial in West Chester.

The verdict came just after 5 p.m. Friday, where District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said in a news release, that evidence shows Sparano shot at a driver after she drove away from a traffic stop.

The driver involved in the traffic stop is identified as Takeshia Landry, who was pulled over on Nov. 10, 2021, for turning left on a red light, according to court records.

Court records show Sparano asked for Landry's license and registration and she failed to comply. Sparano tried to open Landry's car door and she then drove away, according to court records.

That's when the criminal complaint states Sparano fired one shot at her car.

In the criminal complaint, another police officer said the bullet struck the rear driver's side window and shattered the glass.

The Chester County DA's Office said the jury was shown video evidence from police body cameras, police dash cameras and witness testimonies, including one by Sparano.

"I want to thank the jury for their work on this difficult trial," de Barrena-Sarobe said in a news release. "This case shows that the Chester County DA's Office and law enforcement are committed to applying the law evenly to all citizens, even police officers."

Sparano was found not guilty of simple assault but convicted of recklessly endangering another person and propulsion of missiles. These convictions are both considered misdemeanor offenses.

The presiding judge ordered a presentence investigation and indicated she would aim to schedule Sparano's sentence hearing in about a month.