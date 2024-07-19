Watch CBS News
Wells Fargo Center to host job fair for more than 300 part-time jobs

By Frederick Sinclair

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're looking for work, the Wells Fargo Center is hiring.

The arena is holding a job fair to fill more than 300 part-time positions across various departments, including operations, security, guest services, retail and more.

The job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the arena.

In a press release, the Wells Fargo Center said in part:

"Wells Fargo Center is proud to provide employment opportunities for the Greater Philadelphia region and continues to be a pillar of the city, both culturally and economically."

You can apply for a job ahead of time online.

