Popular weight loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, may cause stomach paralysis, doctors warn

(CNN) -- Doctors are raising the alarm for those taking Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss and diabetes after seeing some cases of stomach paralysis in patients who took the popular medications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has gotten similar reports.

Ozempic and Wegovy both utilize the drug semaglutide, which mimics a natural hormone that slows the passage of food through the stomach, helping patients feel fuller longer.

Some doctors are concerned the drugs may cause or exacerbate stomach paralysis in some patients, which can lead to excessive vomiting.

The FDA said it has been unable to determine if the medications were the cause or if it may have been caused by a different issue.

More research is needed.

Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, said drugs in this class have been used safely for years to treat diabetes and obesity.

The company said the medications have been extensively studied in the real world and in clinical trials, and that the majority of gastro-intestinal side effects for semaglutide are mild to moderate, and of short duration.