Wegmans bans single-use plastic bags from all supermarkets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Starting Thursday, Wegmans will ban single-use plastic grocery bags from all of its supermarkets. The move impacts the chain's 18 stores in Pennsylvania.

Wegmans says it stopped using plastic grocery bags throughout the company, a goal it had planned to reach by the end of the year.

The supermarket chain's Pennsylvania locations are Allentown, Bethlehem, Collegeville, Concordville, Downingtown, Erie Peach St., Erie West, Harrisburg, King Of Prussia, Lancaster, Malvern, Montgomeryville, Nazareth, Scranton, State College, Warrington, Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport.

The state of New Jersey was the first to ban plastic bags in May.