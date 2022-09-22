Watch CBS News
Wegmans bans single-use plastic bags from all supermarkets

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Starting Thursday, Wegmans will ban single-use plastic grocery bags from all of its supermarkets. The move impacts the chain's 18 stores in Pennsylvania.

Wegmans says it stopped using plastic grocery bags throughout the company, a goal it had planned to reach by the end of the year.

The supermarket chain's Pennsylvania locations are Allentown, Bethlehem, Collegeville, Concordville, Downingtown, Erie Peach St., Erie West, Harrisburg, King Of Prussia, Lancaster, Malvern, Montgomeryville, Nazareth, Scranton, State College, Warrington, Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport.

The state of New Jersey was the first to ban plastic bags in May.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 4:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

