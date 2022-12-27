Wegmans recalls products possibly contaminated with salmonella

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wegmans is recalling products with micro-greens, sweet pea leaves and cat grass because they could be contaminated with salmonella.

The items were sold at stores in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The products they're recalling are Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens, Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves, and Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass.

Wegmans has a full list of affected products.