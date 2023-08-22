Wegmans working to reverse credit card double charge transactions
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some Wegmans customers who paid for groceries with a credit card were accidentally charged twice.
The supermarket chain said the issue is with transactions processed on Aug. 16 for both in-store and online orders.
EBT and debit card transactions were not impacted.
Wegmans said it is working to reverse the charges and customers should expect to see refunds on their credit card statements in the upcoming days.
