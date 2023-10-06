Fantasy football Week 5: What should owners do with Jets players?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --Week 5 is here and I'm not very happy about it. I have a few teams, but the one I share a team with my friend Harry has fallen on its face.

I'd like to blame Harry, but I can't because I drafted the team. It was an auction draft and to come out of it with Jalen Hurts, Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, and others I had dreams of a championship.

Instead, we're staring at a 0-4 record. There is nothing to be done but continue to try and get back into it and pray for a miracle while grinding out trades and pick ups but 0-4 is the worst kind of humbling.

I did this before last season coming back from 0-4 to make the playoffs but the odds of that two years in a row are astronomical. Worst case, I'll try and knock a few of my buddies out of playoff contention in this league.

What to do about the Jets?

When Aaron Rodgers went down, I knew that things were going to be tough for potential fantasy stars Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. I didn't know it would be like this though.

In four weeks, Wilson has 21 catches for 225 yards and two scores. I thought he'd be at least double that by now when I took him.

Meanwhile, Hall has 32 carries for 210 yards and zero scores, while catching five balls for 42 yards. This is worse than I thought, but honestly, I expected him to start slow after knee surgery. Both would appear to be completely lost causes.

Enter the Denver Broncos. If there was ever a cure for your Jets and a week to start them without afterthought, this is the week. Denver is giving up a whopping 461.5 yards a game -- 285.5 yards passing and an impressively horrible 176 yards on the ground.

While both Wilson and Hall won't be what you thought they would be this season, unless a miracle happens, they do have some potentially useful games with bye weeks here, so you can't just give them away or cut them. They are really interesting buy low targets as well as guys you could use to sweeten a deal but for now, I'm holding them. They could go bonkers this weekend.

Sometimes red means go

All of us look at the "opponent rank" when setting our lineups. This week, I'm seeing a lot of green there for my players with their matchups. For example, the aforementioned Hall has a magical green "32" next to his name.

However, don't you ever follow that blindly. Case and point, Isiah Pacheco. I'm staring at a red "9" there with him facing of all teams, the Minnesota Vikings. Yes that's right, the Vikings team that the Eagles torched for 224 yards on the ground. Now, of course, we are talking about the Eagles run game…but the Vikings were horrible. In the two weeks since, they've given up 19 yards to the Los Angles Chargers and 60 yards to the Carolina Panthers.

So what's true?

Your eyes told you the truth. The 19 yards to the Chargers was with Justin Herbert throwing for 405 yards against them so why run? Meanwhile, any game, including the Panthers, should be thrown out as a statistical judge because the Panthers stink.

I think Pacheco is an absolute beast most weeks, but this week could be a monster. Don't always trust those color-coded rankings.

Good luck everyone!

This article is by CBS Philadelphia's Andy Wheeler.