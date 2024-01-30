Pa. weather: Calm but cloudy weather week in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are some clouds in the sky, but we're in for a stretch of dry and calm weather in the Philadelphia region the next few days.

Tuesday starts off cloudy, and we will have some brief moments of sunshine before clouds cover the region once again. Temperatures are seasonable, with highs in the low 40s in Philadelphia and South Jersey. We may not break 40 degrees today in the Lehigh Valley.

A clipper system out to the west will likely miss our region on Wednesday, staying to the south. Whether we get that precipitation or not, it's already been a wet winter.

We saw nearly 8 inches of precipitation in December, making it the third-wettest on record and over four inches above normal.

January we saw nearly 6 inches of precipitation, the sixth-wettest on record and over three inches above normal. You can see by these numbers we could use a break from rain and snow and luckily we're getting that this week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High 42

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 43, Low 36

Thursday: Nice start to February. High 50, Low 34

Friday: Stray AM shower. High 47, Low 39

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 44, Low 30

Sunday: Pleasant day. High 45, Low 28

Monday: Chilly and bright. High 41, Low 29

