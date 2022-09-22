Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Summer goes out with gusty thunderstorms

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Summer goes out with gusty thunderstorms
NEXT Weather: Summer goes out with gusty thunderstorms 02:59

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Parts of the Philadelphia region, including South Jersey and Delaware, are under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather on Thursday. The main threats are scattered showers, periods of rain and a thunderstorm is possible along coast during this afternoon. 

The heaviest rain will arrive around 11 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

snapshot-7.jpg

The rain should come to and end by 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, fall arrives Thursday evening with a significant temperature drop. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 10:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.