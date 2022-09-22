NEXT Weather: Summer goes out with gusty thunderstorms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Parts of the Philadelphia region, including South Jersey and Delaware, are under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather on Thursday. The main threats are scattered showers, periods of rain and a thunderstorm is possible along coast during this afternoon.

The heaviest rain will arrive around 11 a.m. and last until 3 p.m.

The rain should come to and end by 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, fall arrives Thursday evening with a significant temperature drop.