Scattered morning rain showers in weather forecast today around Philadelphia region

Clouds and some showers early Wednesday, sunny and 70 degrees by afternoon | NEXT Weather

Clouds and some showers early Wednesday, sunny and 70 degrees by afternoon | NEXT Weather

Clouds and some showers early Wednesday, sunny and 70 degrees by afternoon | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday morning starts off cloudy but a little warmer than Tuesday.

There are some rain showers in the area that could affect kids waiting for the school bus or your commute to work around 7 a.m.

This bit of rain should get out of there pretty quickly.

We can't rule out a stray shower in the afternoon but most of us should avoid them. Where there's no rain showers, we'll just see a mild and breezy day with clouds giving way to some afternoon sun.

Skies clear out into the early evening and overnight, and with clouds to hold in the heat, that leads to a chilly Thursday morning with an overnight low of 45 degrees.

Clear skies will also lead to an even cooler Friday morning, with a low of 39 degrees in the city.

There's a chance we could have some frost advisories on Friday morning.

Then heading into the weekend, the weather changes rapidly - Saturday looks much like Friday with a chilly morning and a high in the 60s, but then Sunday comes roaring in with summery heat and a high of 79 degrees.

By Monday, the high temperature will reach the mid-80s, with a high of 85 forecasted. We could see the 80s again on Tuesday.

All those 70s and 80s to close out the month mean we'll likely finish April with a warmer than usual monthly average high temperature.

CBS News Philadelphia

Pollen count today around Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

Today's pollen count for trees is considered EXTREME, the highest rating on our scale. This includes Alder, Ash, Birch, Elm, Hickory, Maple, Oak and Willow trees.

Weed pollen is low, grass pollen is low and mold is low.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Clouds to sun. High 70

Thursday: Much cooler. High 59, Low 45

Friday: Chilly AM, then sun. High 64, Low 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High 62, Low 40

Sunday: Huge warm-up. High 79, Low 49

Monday: Feels like summer. High 85, Low 58

Tuesday: Very warm - chance of PM thunderstorms. High 84, Low 62

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.