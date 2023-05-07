NEXT Weather: Philadelphia region to feel like May this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- What a novel concept: temperatures this week may (eventually) feel like they should, in the low and middle 70s!

After what seemed like a stall-out to spring, we're finally back on track with highs and lows closer to where they belong. In fact, by the end of the week, we'll be tracking highs 5-10 degrees above average!

A few bumps

Monday starts out with a stalled cold front to our south over North Carolina and Virginia, which will keep clouds in place at least to start. Extra overcast skies will also keep the shore points and Delaware a little cooler than the rest of the Philadelphia area, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Philadelphia itself will see a gradual change to mostly sunny skies, with highs well into the 70s.

Tuesday may bring another shot of rain, as an area of low pressure from the west approaches.

Expect nothing more than a few waves of light showers, with severe or even strong storms unlikely. Highs will also be cooler, with most of us only getting into the mid and upper 60s. From there, expect rapid clearing Tuesday night, which will lead to a much brighter, drier and warmer rest of the week.

Mid to late-week warmth

Now we're talkin': high pressure builds for the middle of the week and will take us through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and milder, if not warm temperatures.

Expect a southwest wind to develop by Wednesday afternoon, which will help gradually warm highs into the mid-70s by Thursday and low 80s by Friday. As of right now, it looks like this trend will continue through at least Saturday of next weekend!

Have a great week ahead!