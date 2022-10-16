Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Fabulous forecast for the Phillies

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Sunny Sunday
NEXT Weather: Sunny Sunday 03:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother Nature is smiling on the Phillies with a stretch of picture-perfect weather for the NLCS. 

Whether the Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park or the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday and Wednesday at both locations in southern California will have bright sunshine and temperatures ranging from the upper-70s to mid-80s.

Heading home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday, the weather at Citizens Bank Park will be seasonably pleasant with sun and 60s.

If Game 5 is needed, it will be partly sunny and near 70 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Games 6 and 7 are back in southern California, where the extended forecast includes sunny and warm conditions.

Go Phillies!

Tammie Souza
Tammie-Souza-web-headshot-No-Branding-1024x576-1.jpg

Tammie Souza is a meteorologist for CBS3 Eyewitness News. Tammie is one of a handful of women nationwide that holds both the prestigious CBM (AMS) Certified Broadcast Meteorology Seal of Approval awarded by the American Meteorological Society, and the NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association. Both seals represent rigorous educational requirements in atmospheric science and the highest level of competency in communicating complex weather, climate change, and science.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 12:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.