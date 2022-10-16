NEXT Weather: Fabulous forecast for the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mother Nature is smiling on the Phillies with a stretch of picture-perfect weather for the NLCS.

Whether the Phillies face off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park or the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday and Wednesday at both locations in southern California will have bright sunshine and temperatures ranging from the upper-70s to mid-80s.

Heading home for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday, the weather at Citizens Bank Park will be seasonably pleasant with sun and 60s.

If Game 5 is needed, it will be partly sunny and near 70 on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Games 6 and 7 are back in southern California, where the extended forecast includes sunny and warm conditions.

Go Phillies!