Philadelphia chasing 90 degrees, near-record warmth | NEXT Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Break out the summer clothes and consider turning the air conditioner on, the Philadelphia region will experience near-record warmth Monday as we chase high temps close to 90 degrees.

Philadelphia is expected to reach a high of 89 today, falling one degree shy of the record set in 1974. On average, Philly doesn't see its first 90-degree day until May 29, but if the city does reach 90 today, it will not be the earliest we've hit 90 degrees. The earliest first 90-degree day was April 7, 1929, when the city reached 92 degrees. When was the latest first 90-degree day? July 14, 1972.

Wilmington, Delaware, will reach 88 degrees Monday, falling three degrees short of its record of 91, also set in 1974. Allentown could match its 1974 record with an 86-degree day, while Reading will be at 88 degrees, three degrees of its 1888 record of 91.

It will be a hot Monday in Philadelphia, with the region chasing 90s and record temperatures. CBS News Philadelphia

If you're looking to escape the heat and have the day off, it could be a nice day to head to Atlantic City, where it's forecast to be 67 on Monday, well short of its 2017 record of 88.

The heat will stick around for most of the week - Tuesday calls for a high of 84 and Thursday will see the temps hit the 80-degree mark. This weekend, the weather will become more seasonable and begin to cool down.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Near a record! High 89

Tuesday: Still hot, a p.m. storm. High 84, Low 59

Wednesday: Cooler, few showers. High 76, Low 58

Thursday: Sunny and war. High 80, Low 54

Friday: Nice day. High 70, Low 54

Saturday: Clouds, p.m. showers. High 69, Low 50

Sunday: Shower chance. High 71, Low 52

