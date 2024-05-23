Weather forecast improving across Philadelphia region for Memorial Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The holiday weekend is finally here and many of us will be taking time off between Friday and Monday to enjoy the unofficial start of summer. The current forecast has improved from earlier in the week. The "glass half full" outlook leaves much of the weekend dry, with Monday as the only exception.

Humidity will be on the rise as the weekend kicks off and temperatures will reach the mid-80s Friday through Sunday. Monday dips to the mid-70s.

On Friday morning, clouds will give way to sunshine with good travel conditions across the Philadelphia area.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny. Several weak disturbances bring the chance for isolated showers or storms in the evening and overnight hours.

Monday is the day to keep an eye on. It looks to be very unsettled as a stronger and better-organized storm system approaches with mostly cloudy skies and the potential for gusty to strong storms.

Travel in and out of Philadelphia International Airport will be free of weather impacts until Monday. Travel conditions will also be good on the roads and railways around the Delaware Valley, down the Shore and through the Poconos.

Headed down the Shore? Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s under partly sunny skies with an afternoon sea breeze each day. Patchy fog is possible each morning with isolated showers possible Saturday night. There is a better chance of showers and storms on Monday. Be prepared to shiver if you venture into the water, temperatures are still on the cool side in the upper 50s and low 60s.

If your holiday plans include the Poconos, there is a chance of scattered showers and isolated storms each day, but it will not be a washout. Monday looks to be the wettest day. Highs will be in the 70s.

Don't forget to take time this weekend to honor those who sacrificed so much for our nation.

Have a safe holiday and stay with the NEXT Weather Alert team for daily updates of the holiday weather.

7-day forecast

Friday: High of 86, low of 66, morning clouds give way to sunshine

Saturday: High of 85, low of 63, some sun, late day shower possible

Sunday: High of 84, low of 64, sun and clouds, isolated storms at night

Monday: High of 77, low of 64, mostly cloudy, showers and gusty storms

Tuesday: High of 78, low of 64, partly cloudy

Wednesday: High of 71, low of 59, mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Thursday: High of 75, low of 54, partly cloudy