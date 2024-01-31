Pa. weather: Cloudy with chance of sprinkles in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The last day of January kicks off with cloudy skies, with a chance of a few stray showers and sprinkles from a clipper system mainly to our south.

We're not expecting much to happen today - you're not going to see much in the way of sunshine or rain - mostly just clouds.

Highs will be in the 40s for most areas, save for the Poconos, where 30s and a few snow showers will be the rule.

Expect a dusting—and perhaps up to an inch of snow in the highest of high elevations before the precipitation comes to an end by the afternoon.

By the way, the days are starting to get longer with sunrise at 7:10 a.m. today and a 7:09 a.m. sunrise on Thursday.

February looks to start out brighter and milder on Thursday with highs near 50. Drier air moves in

On Friday morning another wave of sprinkles is possible as a cold front moves through the area, but again, minimal impacts at this point.

The weekend is looking seasonable but with plenty of sunshine—something we need after the gloomy stretch we've had!

Temperatures look to stay pretty much at or below average into next week, and it looks like the dry pattern will continue.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Cloudy again. High 43

Thursday: Milder, some sun. High 51, Low 35

Friday: AM shower, some sun. High 45, Low 40

Saturday: Sunny, seasonable. High 46, Low 31

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High 48, Low 29

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 43, Low 31

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 42, Low 29

