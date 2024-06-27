After storms move through Philadelphia region, bright and calm end to the week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a night filled with heavy rain, gusty winds and severe thunderstorms, we are looking toward a much brighter and calmer end to the week.

A few leftover showers, sprinkles and clouds will greet us Thursday morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the Delaware Valley. By the middle of the afternoon, if not earlier, we should be seeing sunshine with temperatures approaching the mid and upper 80s.

Despite the warmth, winds out of the northwest will allow conditions less humid and much more comfortable.

Friday is an even better day, with plenty of sunshine from start to finish and highs in the middle 80s.

Weekend watch

Heat and humidity return by Saturday with a chance for a scattered storm. While Sunday is still a few days away, we are looking toward the afternoon and evening to provide us with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high by Sunday afternoon will be in the low 90s.

Stay with the CBS News Philadelphia NEXT Weather alert team as we continue to track the ever-changing weather.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: High of 88, low of 73, clouds to sun

Friday: High of 85, low of 70, bright and sunny

Saturday: High of 87, low of 70, very warm, storms possible

Sunday: High of 92, low of 78, steamy and thunderstorms

Monday: High of 83, low of 68, a nice start to July

Tuesday: High of 85, low of 63, sunny skies

Wednesday: High of 90, low of 68, mostly sunny

