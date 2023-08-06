Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: 2 rounds of storms to hit Philadelphia, Monday evening could bring severe storms

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

NEXT Weather: Nice Sunday in Philadelphia
NEXT Weather: Nice Sunday in Philadelphia 03:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday's sunny skies will turn into showers later this evening as storms move through the Philadelphia region overnight into Monday. 

At about 10 p.m. in the city, showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected to hit the Delaware Valley and impact the morning commute on Monday, especially along the Jersey Shore. 

future-satrad-grant.png

Monday will be a NEXT Weather Alert Day in the Philly region as a second round of storms is expected to bring heavy rain, possible damaging winds and even some small hail. 

Most of the Philadelphia region is under a Slight Risk for severe weather Monday evening, while parts of South Jersey and the shore will be under a Marginal Risk. 

spc-outlook-d2.png

The tornado threat is low, but not zero for Monday evening. The storms are expected to hit the Philly area between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

After Monday, there will be a few lingering showers on Tuesday. 

Wednesday is the sunniest day of the week as a scattered shower is possible on Thursday.

The unsettled weather returns late in the week and into the weekend. 

storm-impacts.png
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 5:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.