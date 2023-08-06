NEXT Weather: 2 rounds of storms to hit Philadelphia, Monday evening could bring severe storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday's sunny skies will turn into showers later this evening as storms move through the Philadelphia region overnight into Monday.

At about 10 p.m. in the city, showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected to hit the Delaware Valley and impact the morning commute on Monday, especially along the Jersey Shore.

Monday will be a NEXT Weather Alert Day in the Philly region as a second round of storms is expected to bring heavy rain, possible damaging winds and even some small hail.

Most of the Philadelphia region is under a Slight Risk for severe weather Monday evening, while parts of South Jersey and the shore will be under a Marginal Risk.

The tornado threat is low, but not zero for Monday evening. The storms are expected to hit the Philly area between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

After Monday, there will be a few lingering showers on Tuesday.

Wednesday is the sunniest day of the week as a scattered shower is possible on Thursday.

The unsettled weather returns late in the week and into the weekend.