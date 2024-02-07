NEXT Weather: After days of sunny skies, rain showers are expected in Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The dry and mild stretch in the Philadelphia region will continue on Thursday with highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies, but an end is in sight.

Here's a quick breakdown:

The system that has been pounding the west coast will make its way to the east, bringing added cloud cover and a chance for a stray shower on Friday, with a slightly higher chance on Saturday.

While no major impacts are expected, the overall change of the quiet weather pattern will begin. Super Bowl Sunday is looking fabulous for your events, with highs in the mid-50s. Coincidentally, we'll be about the same as they will be at the game itself in Las Vegas.

A stronger system (also currently in California) will arrive in the Philly area early next week, bringing heavier rain and more significant impacts.

At this point, it is looking like an all-rain event, but we could see some light snow flurries on the back end as this system moves through. So far this winter, we've had 8 inches of snow, all in just one week in January.

I'll point out, however, the winter is still young. Stay tuned.