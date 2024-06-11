Sun and clouds in the weather forecast around Philadelphia with chance of PM rain Tuesday

Mix of sunshine and cloudy weather around Philadelphia, small rain showers possible

Mix of sunshine and cloudy weather around Philadelphia, small rain showers possible

Mix of sunshine and cloudy weather around Philadelphia, small rain showers possible

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday is off to a great start on the weather front after some scattered showers overnight in South Jersey and down the Jersey Shore.

Clouds will push away through the rest of the morning hours and give us a tranquil start to the day.

In Philadelphia, the sky is bright and blue with a breeze similar to Monday. The dew point has risen a bit, but it's still lovely out. And we will stay on the cool side with highs only in the mid-70s.

We could see a chance for some rain later on Tuesday.

If you're headed to the Rolling Stones' "Hackney Diamonds" tour show at Lincoln Financial Field, there could be a spotty shower early if you're tailgating or on the way. But things should clear as the night goes on.

The best chances for rain Tuesday are in the mid-afternoon and ending in the early evening. Any showers that pop up are few and far between. Keep an eye on the radar linked at the bottom of this article if you have any outdoor plans or are heading to the Stones show.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Some sun and a shower. High 75

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 59

Thursday: Heating up. High 90, Low 64

Friday: Hot with a PM T-storm. High 92, Low 70

Saturday: Not as hot. High 86, Low 66

Sunday: Nice weather for Father's Day! High 84, Low 62

Monday: Heating up again. High 89, Low 64

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast