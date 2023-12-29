Philadelphia weather: Clouds decrease on drier, warmer-than-average Friday

NEXT Weather: Clouds slowly move out, mostly dry

NEXT Weather: Clouds slowly move out, mostly dry

NEXT Weather: Clouds slowly move out, mostly dry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Conditions have improved for Friday as we close out one of the wettest Decembers on record.

Things will remain damp and dreary, with some morning fog in the Lehigh Valley. Use caution on the roads if you have to be out.

Across the region we'll see cloud cover slowly lift before a clearer Friday afternoon.

CBS News Philadelphia

No rain is expected during the day, but we could see a stray shower in the southern parts of our region tonight, especially in Delaware or at the Jersey Shore.

After Friday, things cool down heading into the new year, with highs in the mid-40s.

A cold front to our north will move down and could bring snow showers to the Poconos and flurries to the Lehigh Valley into Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia

New Year's Day is looking seasonable with a high of 46 degrees and a low of 33 as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field.

You'll want to wear a warm coat if you're spectating the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, but it's been colder on past New Year's Days.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Decreasing clouds. High 53

Saturday: Cooler. High 47, Low 36.

Sunday: Seasonable as Eagles host Cardinals. High 46, Low 33

Monday: Partly sunny. High 47, Low 35

Tuesday: A touch cooler. High 43, Low 29

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 46, Low 31

Thursday: A shower possible. High 45, Low 33