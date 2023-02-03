NJ shoppers struggling to find winter clothes with artic blast on the way

Shoppers in New Jersey struggling to find winter clothes with artic blast on the way

Shoppers in New Jersey struggling to find winter clothes with artic blast on the way

Shoppers in New Jersey struggling to find winter clothes with artic blast on the way

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- Despite a brief arctic blast coming to the Philadelphia region this weekend, shoppers are struggling to find warm winter clothes at big-box stores.

Sarah-Beth Vaughn said she's found many big-box stores have already switched out their winter attire for their spring collection.

"They're pushing the seasons, so we're in February, but really the stores think we're in the spring," Vaughn said. "You kind of have to really kind of think outside the box because in the stores, you're not finding what you need."

Lisa Netz, owner of The Lavish Loft in downtown Haddonfield, agreed with Vaughn.

"It's harder to find because a lot of people mostly have spring out right now," Netz said.

She added stores switching to spring wear actually heats up sales at her store, which is still carrying winter fashion.

"That's the beauty of consignment though is we get things all the time," Netz said. "People have been asking for heavier clothing and what to wear for the weekend coming up."

With the temperatures swinging wildly from warm to freezing, Netz recommended customers layer up instead of investing in a heavy jacket.