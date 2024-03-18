Wayne Simmonds to sign 1-day contract with Philadelphia Flyers, retire from NHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Wayne Simmonds will sign a one-day contract to officially retire as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers next month. The Flyers said they'll honor Simmonds before their April 13 game against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center.

Simmonds, 35, played eight seasons in Philadelphia, scoring 203 goals in 584 regular-season games from 2011-12 to 2018-19 and becoming a fan favorite wearing the orange and black.

"It's hard to describe my emotions on a day like this, but one of my very first thoughts as I look back is my life in Philadelphia and playing for the Flyers," Simmonds said in a statement. "Taking the ice in a Flyers sweater is a special feeling and it's one that I'm truly proud of. The history of this franchise and standard of being a Flyer that was set is unique and one that I hold in the highest regard. Perhaps the biggest reason for that is the way the fans embrace this team."

Simmonds' blend of physicality and skill endured him to Flyers fans. He was never shy to throw his weight around, stand up for his teammates, or score greasy goals.

The Flyers traded Simmonds to the Nashville Predators in February 2019. He played 17 games with the Preds before signing with the Devils in the summer of 2019.

Simmonds opened up about his time in Philadelphia - and trade - during his first game back in the city in October 2019.

"They just want someone to come to the rink and put an honest effort in every single night," Simmonds said in October 2019. "Somebody who's going to battle through and through, whether you're up or you're down. I think that's why I got the love of the fans here. I came to the rink every day and handled my business and did everything in a professional manner. I got adopted by the fans. It was nice."

The Flyers acquired Simmonds from the Kings in the 2011 summer blockbuster that sent Mike Richards to Los Angeles and Jeff Carter to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Simmonds scored 20 or more goals in six of his eight seasons in Philadelphia, with a career-high 32 in 2015-16.