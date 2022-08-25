Man drives himself to Torresdale Wawa after being shot multiple times, police say

Man drives to Wawa in Torresdale for help after being shot multiple times, police say

Man drives to Wawa in Torresdale for help after being shot multiple times, police say

Man drives to Wawa in Torresdale for help after being shot multiple times, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Torresdale. A man was found at a Wawa with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim is now in the hospital fighting for his life.

Police tell CBS3 the victim drove himself to Wawa looking for help.

Eyewitness News has been told he jumped out of his truck while it was running and walked inside the gas station. Police were then called to the Wawa around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Frankford Avenue in the city's Torresdale neighborhood.

When police arrived outside the gas station, they found a silver Range Rover with multiple bullet holes on the driver's side and a 39-year-old man inside the Wawa who was shot multiple times throughout his upper body.

After looking through the victim's truck, police say it was obvious he was shot while sitting in the driver's seat.

"That Range Rover is still on scene and that has at least seven bullet holes in the driver door and driver door window," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "And inside the vehicle, we found a large amount of blood. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, his torso, and both of his arms."

Police say they are not sure exactly where in the city this shooting could have occurred.

As of now, the victim is in critical condition and they are hoping to speak with him when he's more stable.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.