Wawa teams up with Phillies' Kyle Schwarber on "Schwarbomb" drink

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Ahead of the Phillies home opener, Wawa just announced a new Phillies-themed drink. Starting Thursday, you can stop by and grab a "Schwarbomb."

It's a mango and dragon fruit-flavored drink, with energy and ingredients that they say will help boost your immunity. The drink comes in any size, iced or frozen.

It's named, of course, after Phils slugger Kyle Schwarber.

The drink costs $4.88. That's for 488 feet, the distance of Schwarber's massive home run in Game 1 of the NLCS.

You can order the drink in-store on the touch screen ordering system or using the Wawa App.

The drink will be available until May 7.