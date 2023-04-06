Watch CBS News
Local News

Wawa teams up with Phillies' Kyle Schwarber on "Schwarbomb" drink

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Wawa collabs with Phillies' Kyle Schwarber on "Schwarbomb" drink
Wawa collabs with Phillies' Kyle Schwarber on "Schwarbomb" drink 00:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Ahead of the Phillies home opener, Wawa just announced a new Phillies-themed drink. Starting Thursday, you can stop by and grab a "Schwarbomb."

It's a mango and dragon fruit-flavored drink, with energy and ingredients that they say will help boost your immunity. The drink comes in any size, iced or frozen.

It's named, of course, after Phils slugger Kyle Schwarber.

The drink costs $4.88. That's for 488 feet, the distance of Schwarber's massive home run in Game 1 of the NLCS. 

You can order the drink in-store on the touch screen ordering system or using the Wawa App. 

The drink will be available until May 7. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.