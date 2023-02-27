Watch CBS News
Wawa launches summer hiring campaign in New Jersey, Delaware

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you're looking for a summer job, Wawa may be the place for you.

Starting Monday, the convenience chain is launching its summer hiring campaign.

Wawa is looking for about 1,500 new seasonal associates to fill positions in stores along the Jersey Shore and in Delaware.

If you are interested in finding a job, check out www.wawa.com/careers.

February 27, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

