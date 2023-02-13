Man struck by bullet shrapnel in Pottstown Wawa shooting

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A man was injured during a shooting in the parking lot of a Montgomery County Wawa Monday morning. It happened outside the Wawa on East High Street, near Beech Street, in Pottstown.

Police say a 58-year-old man was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital with an injury to his face and right eye after he was hit with bullet shrapnel. He is expected to be OK, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives say the shooting at Wawa stems from a domestic incident with a 37-year-old man and girlfriend in Lower Pottsgrove Township over the weekend. Police say the 37-year-old man was attacked by the girlfriend's 19-year-old son and another person while getting gas.

Authorities say a video showed the 37-year-old pulling out a gun and firing one round into the ground after moving away from the 19-year-old during the assault. The round ricocheted and hit the 58-year-old who was crossing the parking lot.

The 19-year-old left before police arrived at the scene and they say the 37-year-old called 911 and waited for police. The 37-year-old has a concealed carry permit.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office is working with detectives on possible charges.

Regular customers at the Wawa reacted in relief that they weren't at the store during the time of the shooting.

"Well, I'm glad I wasn't here," Harry Laws said. "Like I said, I coming here now and I come here often."