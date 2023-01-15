Shooting at Wawa in Ewing Township under investigation

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Ewing Township Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa that happened early Sunday morning. Police responded to a Wawa in the area of Silvia Street and Parkway Avenue and found out there was an argument between three to four people at the store.

After being asked to leave by a store employee, police say one man left but came back shortly. One of the people that stayed in the store fired a weapon in the direction of the man who left and returned, according to police. The man who reentered the store also fired a weapon back.

Officials say there is no active threat in the community and they believe that no one was hit.

You can call Ewing police at 609-882-7530 or submit a tip by email.