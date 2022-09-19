Watch CBS News
Wawa offering $5,000 reward to find gunman wanted for robbing 2 Philadelphia stores

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is offering a $5,000 reward to find a gunman wanted for robbing two of its stores. Take a good look at this surveillance picture of the suspect below. 

Police say he robbed the Wawa on the 4500 block of Castor avenue in Crescentville on Sept. 8.

Then the same guy struck again three days later at the store on the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Mayfair.

In both cases, he got away with a few hundred dollars.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 7:04 PM

