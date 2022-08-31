Wawa offering discounts at the gas pump for reward members for limited time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to feel a little less pain at the pump, consider gassing up at Wawa. The company is bringing back its mobile app fuel discount for Wawa Rewards members.

"Wawa is pleased to announce the return of its fuel discount for mobile app users and encourages customers to sign up to save on fuel and earn rewards all year round." Dena Pizzutti, senior manager of personalization for Wawa, said. "Since our last fuel rewards offer in May, we have doubled the number of users and are thrilled to be able to help even more customers save on fuel purchases with this offer.

Now through Oct. 30, Wawa Rewards members who use the Wawa app on their phone to activate a fuel pump and pay at any Wawa gas station will get 15 cents off every gallon of gas each time they fill up.

Click here to sign up.