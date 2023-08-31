Wawa offers free coffee to teachers, school administrators all September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The school year is kicking off for teachers, and Wawa is giving them a deal to celebrate.

The deal: free coffee of any size, all month.

Wawa says the deal runs all day through the month of September. Teachers and school administrators in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. qualify for the deal.

You just have to share that you work at a school and you can receive the offer.

Wawa is also starting a $50,000 matching fund for Donors Choose, a fundraising website where teachers can request school supplies and other support.