Wawa extends promotion to help ease the pain at the pump

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is extending a popular promotion to help ease the pain at the pump. The "Fueling Good" initiative will be extended through Nov. 30. It allows customers with the Wawa mobile app to save 15 cents per gallon. 

You can download the Wawa app and immediately save on fuel at any of 600 locations. Customers will also automatically be entered into a "free fuel for a year" sweepstakes.

According to AAA, drivers in the five-county Philadelphia region are paying $3.64 a gallon for gas. New Jersey drivers are paying $3.40 a gallon.

And Delaware prices are at $3.39 a gallon.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 7:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

