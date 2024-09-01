How teachers and school staff can get free hot coffee at Wawa on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa is helping teachers and school staff as they head back to the classroom for another academic year. Starting on Monday, teachers and school staff can get free any size hot coffee through Sunday, Sept. 15 as a part of its "Cheers to Classrooms" initiative.

Teachers and staff at schools in the Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington D.C.) are eligible for the promotion. In August, Wawa gave away free hot coffee to teachers and school staff in Alabama and Florida.

In order to get the coffee, Wawa says teachers and school staff "simply need to inform the associate at the register that they are a member of a local school system."

"As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we're delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of September," Dave Simonetti, Senior Director of Store Operations at Wawa. "We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community."