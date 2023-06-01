Wawa giving away free coffee at new Sharon Hill store

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Wawa is celebrating a new store opening up in Delaware County by giving away free coffee, and a free T-shirt to the first 100 customers. The new location will open at 8 a.m. at 1100 Calcon Hook Rd. in Sharon Hill.

Free coffee will be available all day to all customers at the store.

The first 100 customers will receive a "Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness" T-shirt.

"At Wawa, our core purpose is fulfilling lives every day, and since our first store opened, we've believed that we all have a role in making this world a better place," Wawa president Chris Gheysens said in a news release.

"Our associates deliver experiences and often create emotional connections with customers that go beyond what traditionally happens in a retail environment," Gheysens added, "and we look forward to welcoming old friends and making new ones in this wonderful community."

Wawa will hold an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. Thursday with Derek Rush, the store's general manager.