Watch CBS News
Local News

Wawa celebrates 59th years in business with free coffee

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Wawa giving out free coffee to celebrate 59th year in business
Wawa giving out free coffee to celebrate 59th year in business 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Wawa Day, which means you can scoop up a free coffee. The convenience store chain is celebrating 59 years in business Thursday with the giveaway.

The offer includes any size of hot coffee all day long.

Wawa expects to give out 2 million cups of coffee chainwide.

The company opened its first store in 1964 in Folsom, Delaware County.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 13, 2023 / 7:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.