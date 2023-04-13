Wawa celebrates 59th years in business with free coffee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Wawa Day, which means you can scoop up a free coffee. The convenience store chain is celebrating 59 years in business Thursday with the giveaway.
The offer includes any size of hot coffee all day long.
Wawa expects to give out 2 million cups of coffee chainwide.
The company opened its first store in 1964 in Folsom, Delaware County.
