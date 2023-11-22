Water main breaks in Overbrook, West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A water main broke early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

Multiple residents called in this morning to report water issues at their homes in the area.

The broken main is near 62nd Street and Woodbine Avenue.

We are responding to a water main break at 62nd and Woodbine. Customers in the Overbrook area may experience reduced pressure or loss of water. Emergency crews are on site and normal service will be restored as soon as possible. Read about main breaks: https://t.co/r9GCkfxG6s — Philadelphia Water (@PhillyH2O) November 22, 2023

Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department, said the main is 20 inches wide and dates back to 1903.

We saw debris in the roadway and cars submerged there.

The Philadelphia Water Department has not said what caused the main to break, but they say no properties were impacted.

Crews were able to shut off the water and get service restored by about 7:30 a.m.