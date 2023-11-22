Watch CBS News
Local News

Water main breaks in Overbrook, West Philadelphia

By Howard Monroe, Mike Spatocco

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Nov. 22, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Nov. 22, 2023 (AM) 02:10

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A water main broke early Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Overbrook section.

Multiple residents called in this morning to report water issues at their homes in the area.

The broken main is near 62nd Street and Woodbine Avenue.

Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Water Department, said the main is 20 inches wide and dates back to 1903.

We saw debris in the roadway and cars submerged there.

The Philadelphia Water Department has not said what caused the main to break, but they say no properties were impacted.

water-main-break-in-overbrook-philadelphia.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Crews were able to shut off the water and get service restored by about 7:30 a.m.

Howard Monroe
Howard-Monroe-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Howard Monroe was born and raised in Westfield, N.J. Westfield is a stone's throw from NYC, but he's happy to now call Philly home.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 8:50 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.