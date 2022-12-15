Watch CBS News
Portion of Roosevelt Boulevard reopens after water main break

By CBS3 Staff, Jasmine Payoute

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A water main break temporarily closed part of Roosevelt Boulevard on Thursday morning, but the road has reopened to traffic. 

Water crews were able to turn off the water main that flooded the northbound and southbound lanes on the Boulevard near Goodnaw Street.

The main break happened around 3 a.m. and temporarily closed the Boulevard between Welsh Road and Grant Avenue. 

None of the businesses in the commercial area have been impacted. 

December 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

