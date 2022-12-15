Portion of Roosevelt Boulevard reopens after water main break
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A water main break temporarily closed part of Roosevelt Boulevard on Thursday morning, but the road has reopened to traffic.
Water crews were able to turn off the water main that flooded the northbound and southbound lanes on the Boulevard near Goodnaw Street.
The main break happened around 3 a.m. and temporarily closed the Boulevard between Welsh Road and Grant Avenue.
None of the businesses in the commercial area have been impacted.
