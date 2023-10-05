Emergency crews investigate water main break in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in Northeast Philadelphia may be impacted by a water main break that happened around noon Thursday. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Horning Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.
Emergency crews were dispatched quickly and are currently investigating the source of the water break.
All southbound lanes on the boulevard and some northbound lanes are impacted. Drivers should expect delays.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.