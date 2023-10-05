Watch CBS News
Emergency crews investigate water main break in Northeast Philadelphia

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Water main break closes portion of Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia
Water main break closes portion of Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in Northeast Philadelphia may be impacted by a water main break that happened around noon Thursday. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Horning Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.

16vo-blvd-water-main-break-transfer-frame-1568.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Emergency crews were dispatched quickly and are currently investigating the source of the water break.

All southbound lanes on the boulevard and some northbound lanes are impacted. Drivers should expect delays.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 2:56 PM

