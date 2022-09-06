Portion of Cottman Avenue in Holmesburg closed as crews repair 20-inch water main break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-inch water main break in Northeast Philadelphia is causing a traffic mess. The break happened on Cottman Avenue and Walker Street in Holmesburg, around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The eastbound lane of Cottman Avenue, between Walker and Algard Streets, is closed for repairs.



Work on the break may also impact water service for residents in the neighborhood. Customers should call (215) 685-6300 to report any water service issues.

Water main break is flooding Cottman Ave in NE Philadelphia. @MyPGW and PWD is on scene trying to get it under control, but three hours in and so far no luck @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/t1mxA4xlFA — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) September 6, 2022



It's been a nightmare for drivers along Cottman Avenue, one of the busiest roads in the Northeast.

When CBS3 first got to the main break around 8 a.m., it looked like a geyser. There was water shooting out about a foot into the air, gallons and gallons of it, running the length of Cottman Avenue.

PWD workers have been able to get the main break somewhat under control but they are still trying to get to the root of it to shut off the water entirely.

The rain is not making it any easier. The workers are knee-deep in some parts of the water from the break combining with rain.

No word on how long it will take to repair the main.