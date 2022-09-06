Watch CBS News
Local News

Portion of Cottman Avenue in Holmesburg closed as crews repair 20-inch water main break

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

Water main break in Holmesburg section in Northeast Philadelphia
Water main break in Holmesburg section in Northeast Philadelphia 01:46

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-inch water main break in Northeast Philadelphia is causing a traffic mess. The break happened on Cottman Avenue and Walker Street in Holmesburg, around 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

The eastbound lane of Cottman Avenue, between Walker and Algard Streets, is closed for repairs. 

Portion of Cottman Avenue in Holmesburg closed as crews repair 20-inch water main break


Work on the break may also impact water service for residents in the neighborhood. Customers should call (215) 685-6300 to report any water service issues. 


It's been a nightmare for drivers along Cottman Avenue, one of the busiest roads in the Northeast.

When CBS3 first got to the main break around 8 a.m., it looked like a geyser. There was water shooting out about a foot into the air, gallons and gallons of it, running the length of Cottman Avenue.

PWD workers have been able to get the main break somewhat under control but they are still trying to get to the root of it to shut off the water entirely.

The rain is not making it any easier. The workers are knee-deep in some parts of the water from the break combining with rain.

No word on how long it will take to repair the main.

Ross DiMattei
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 10:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.