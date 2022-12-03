Watch CBS News
WATCH: Pa. cameras spot meteor lighting up the night sky

PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- A fireball lit up the sky in Pittsburgh Thursday night, captured on several doorbell cameras and cellphones.

The American Meteor Society says it received more than 700 reports of a fireball over a number of states including Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina.

Reports of sightings even came in from as far away as Ontario, Canada.

