WATCH: Pa. cameras spot meteor lighting up the night sky
PITTSBURGH (CBS) -- A fireball lit up the sky in Pittsburgh Thursday night, captured on several doorbell cameras and cellphones.
The American Meteor Society says it received more than 700 reports of a fireball over a number of states including Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina.
Reports of sightings even came in from as far away as Ontario, Canada.
