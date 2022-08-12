Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: School District of Philadelphia to announce health and safety protocols for upcoming school year

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia will share the health and safety protocols for the 2022-2023 school year on Friday. The superintendent and the school system medical officer will be hosting the session.

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above. 

  • What: School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. and School System Medical Officer Kendra B. McDow will hold an information session on new health and safety protocols for the upcoming school year.
  • Date: Aug. 12, 2022
  • Time: 11:30 a.m.
  • Location: School District of Philadelphia, Auditorium, 440 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 8:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.