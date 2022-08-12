Watch Live: School District of Philadelphia to announce health and safety protocols for upcoming school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia will share the health and safety protocols for the 2022-2023 school year on Friday. The superintendent and the school system medical officer will be hosting the session.

The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

What: School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. and School System Medical Officer Kendra B. McDow will hold an information session on new health and safety protocols for the upcoming school year.

