WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, local leaders to highlight success of Roosevelt Boulevard automated speed enforcement pilot program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will join city, state and advocacy leaders to highlight the success of the speed enforcement program on Roosevelt Boulevard. The press conference will be streamed on CBS New Philadelphia and is expected to begin at 11 a.m. 

  • What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will join City, State and Advocacy leaders to highlight the success of the Roosevelt Boulevard Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) pilot program set to expire in 2023
  • When: Tuesday, Aug. 16 
  • Time: 11 a.m.
First published on August 16, 2022 / 8:26 AM

