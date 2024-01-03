Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni to speak to media ahead of New York Giants game

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With just one regular season game left to go, the Philadelphia Eagles head to the Meadowlands Sunday to take on their division foe, the New York Giants. The Eagles and Giants will kick off at 4:25 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia.

Coming off an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Eagles are entering Week 18 at 11-5.

As they chase their final win of the regular season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

  • What: Nick Sirianni to speak with media 
  • When: Wednesday, Jan. 3
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. 
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia 
CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 12:08 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.