Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni to speak to media ahead of New York Giants game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With just one regular season game left to go, the Philadelphia Eagles head to the Meadowlands Sunday to take on their division foe, the New York Giants. The Eagles and Giants will kick off at 4:25 p.m. on CBS Philadelphia.

Coming off an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Eagles are entering Week 18 at 11-5.

As they chase their final win of the regular season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

What : Nick Sirianni to speak with media

: Nick Sirianni to speak with media When : Wednesday, Jan. 3

: Wednesday, Jan. 3 Time : 12:30 p.m.

: 12:30 p.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia