Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces arrival of Father Gregory Boyle in Philadelphia

Philadelphia DA Krasner announces arrival of Father Gregory Boyle in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the arrival of Father Gregory Boyle. He is visiting the city as part of a multi-day violence prevention collaboration between the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry non-profit based in Los Angeles. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.

  • What: DA Krasner to announce Father Gregory Boyle's visit to Philadelphia, provide weekly gun crimes update
  • Date: Sept. 26, 2022
  • Time: 11:00 a.m.
  • Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 South Penn Square, Mezzanine (at top of escalators), Philadelphia, PA 19107
  • Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
First published on September 26, 2022 / 8:58 AM

