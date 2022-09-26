Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces arrival of Father Gregory Boyle in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the arrival of Father Gregory Boyle. He is visiting the city as part of a multi-day violence prevention collaboration between the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry non-profit based in Los Angeles. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.
The briefing will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
- What: DA Krasner to announce Father Gregory Boyle's visit to Philadelphia, provide weekly gun crimes update
- Date: Sept. 26, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 3 South Penn Square, Mezzanine (at top of escalators), Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Online stream: Live on CBSPhiladelphia.com and in the stream above.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.