Watch Live: Philadelphia DA Krasner announces arrival of Father Gregory Boyle in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the arrival of Father Gregory Boyle. He is visiting the city as part of a multi-day violence prevention collaboration between the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and Homeboy Industries, a gang rehabilitation and re-entry non-profit based in Los Angeles. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.

