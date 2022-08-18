Watch CBS News
Local News

WATCH LIVE: NAACP, community leaders to address Sharon Hill Borough mayor, police chief

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The NAACP and community leaders and organizations will address the mayor and police chief of Sharon Hill Borough on Thursday morning. The groups are expected to demand current policies and procedures for Sharon Hill police officers when responding to active shooter incidents. 

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: The NAACP, community leaders and organizations, address the Mayor and Police Chief of Sharon Hill Borough to demand the current policies and procedures for Sharon Hill police officers when responding to active shooter incidents  
  • When: Thursday, Aug. 18
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia 
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 8:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.