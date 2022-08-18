WATCH LIVE: NAACP, community leaders to address Sharon Hill Borough mayor, police chief

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The NAACP and community leaders and organizations will address the mayor and police chief of Sharon Hill Borough on Thursday morning. The groups are expected to demand current policies and procedures for Sharon Hill police officers when responding to active shooter incidents.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : The NAACP, community leaders and organizations, address the Mayor and Police Chief of Sharon Hill Borough to demand the current policies and procedures for Sharon Hill police officers when responding to active shooter incidents



: The NAACP, community leaders and organizations, address the Mayor and Police Chief of Sharon Hill Borough to demand the current policies and procedures for Sharon Hill police officers when responding to active shooter incidents When : Thursday, Aug. 18

: Thursday, Aug. 18 Time : 11 a.m.

: 11 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia