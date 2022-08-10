Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: Mayor Kenney, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to discuss gun violence solutions

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials will join the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to discuss solutions to address gun violence in the city on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at approximately 11:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

  • What: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and city officials will join the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to discuss solutions to address gun violence in the city on Wednesday.
  • When: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
  • Time: 11:30 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhilly.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 10:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.