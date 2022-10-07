Watch CBS News
Watch live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media ahead of Week 5 matchup against Cardinals

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak to the media Friday morning before the team heads to Arizona for a Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia. 

  • What: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media
  • When: Friday, Oct. 7
  • Time: 10 a.m.
October 7, 2022

