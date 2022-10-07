Watch live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media ahead of Week 5 matchup against Cardinals
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak to the media Friday morning before the team heads to Arizona for a Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.
- What: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media
- When: Friday, Oct. 7
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.