Watch live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media ahead of Week 5 matchup against Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will speak to the media Friday morning before the team heads to Arizona for a Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia.

What : Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media

: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media When : Friday, Oct. 7

: Friday, Oct. 7 Time : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia